Feeling like Spring with winter just two weeks away

Winter officially starts in two weeks but our weather is feeling more like Spring as we continue in a warm, dry weather pattern. Only an isolated shower will be possible Friday and stray shower Saturday as atmospheric moisture increases slightly. Overall, little to no rain is expected through early next week.

The full "cold" moon of December will will be officially full at 10:08 PM Wednesdy evening. The planet Mars will appear next to the moon in the evening sky. Saturn and Jupiter can also be seen in the evening sky.

Overnight lows through the weekend will stay mild, only dropping into the mid to upper 60s with low clouds and areas of fog.

We'll have partly cloudy, warm days, reaching the lower 80s through Friday and into the upper 70s to near 80 for the weekend. South-southeast winds will be breezy in the afternoons, up to 20 mph.

Temperatures will decrease slightly Sunday through Tuesday, reaching the upper 70s to near 80 with partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will move through south Texas by early Wednesday morning, cooling high temperatures into the low to mid 60s by the middle of next week with cooler nights. A few showers are possible with the front late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.