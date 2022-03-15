Feeling like spring this week

It's finally feeling like spring which officially begins Sunday. Although there are a couple cold fronts moving through this week, temperatures won't drop much and unfortunately, the fronts won't bring rain.

Tonight there will be some coastal fog early in the night before a cold front moves through around 2-4 AM. There is a chance of an isolated shower or t-storm with the best chance in our northern and northeastern counties. Lows will drop into the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s at the coast as winds shift to the northwest.

Tuesday looks sunny, breezy and warm with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s inland to mid 70s at the coast. North-northwest winds at 12-22 mph will usher in dry air.

Low humidity, breezy conditions and dry vegetation will give us an elevated fire danger Tuesday afternoon and outdoor burning should be avoided.

Winds will shift to the southeast and Wednesday and Thursday will be mild with highs in the 70s to near 80 and mostly sunny.

The next cold front moves in Friday morning and will cool temperatures into the low to mid 70s for the weekend but no rain is expected.