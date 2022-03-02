Feeling like Spring as temperatures continue to warm up

It will feel more like Spring the next few days until our next cold front arrives Monday. Temperatures will continue to warm as winds shift to the south-southeast but become gusty this weekend.

Winds will be light tonight and areas of fog are expected as temperatures fall to near 50 inland to the upper 50s coast.

Thursday looks partly cloudy with high temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70s inland to the upper 60s coast with east-southeast winds at 8-16 mph. Winds will come out of the southeast Friday and increase to 15-20 mph with highs in the upper 70s inland to near 70 coast.

The weekend looks windy and warm with high temperatures reaching into the lower 80s inland to the mid 70s coast with south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph at times.

The next cold front will move through by midday Monday with only stray showers. Temperatures will reach into the lower 70s then fall as north-northeast winds increase to 20 mph Monday afternoon.

Much of next week will be cooler with days staying in the 60s and nights in the 40s as dry weather continues.