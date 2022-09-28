Feeling a bit like fall the next few days

Dry air continues to move in from the northeast around high pressure over north Texas. This will keep our humidity low through the week with cooler nights and sunny, very warm days.

Tonight will be cooler with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s inland and near 70 at the coast with a light east-northeast breeze.

The rest of the week will be sunny with low humidity and high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 and northeast to east winds at 8-15 mph. Nights will drop into the upper 50s inland to the mid to upper 60s at the coast.

Hurricane Ian is forecast to become a category 4 hurricane before making landfall on the west coast of Florida Wednesday.

