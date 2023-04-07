Drying out for Easter weekend

Showers will decrease and end by early Saturday morning with cool temperatures overnight, in the mid to upper 50s and a north breeze up to 15 mph.

Clouds will stick around through the day Saturday with temperatures staying in the 60s much of the afternoon, topping out near 70 with northeast winds at 10-16 mph.

Easter Sunday looks cloudy and starting off cool with temperatures in the upper 50s inland to lower 60s at the coast with sunrise at 7:11.

Clouds will break up a bit with a few peeks of afternoon sunshine Sunday and temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s with northeast to east winds at 8-15 mph.

There is a stray shower chance Monday as a trough of low pressure aloft moves through and stalls in the Gulf, becoming a cut-off area of low pressure which will persist through Tuesday. This will keep temperatures in the 70s to start the week as clouds stick around.

Sunshine will increase and temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s later in the week as high pressure aloft builds over south Texas.