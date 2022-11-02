Drying out and warming up

November started off with heavy rain and record rainfall. Corpus Christi officially got 2.92" after midnight which broke a daily rainfall record for November 1st of 1.59 from 1891.

The rain is ending and we'll dry out Wednesday through early Friday before the next cold front arrives with showers and t-storms ahead of it Friday night.

Temperatures will warm up to near 80 Wednesday with afternoon sunshine and northeast to east winds up to 15 mph

Thursday and Friday will be warmer, reaching the mid to upper 80s as southeast winds increase under partly cloudy skies. Friday will be windy with south-southeast winds at 18-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph in the afternoon.

An isolated shower is possible Friday but most areas will stay dry until overnight when a line of showers and isolated t-storms moves through. Rainfall amounts look low, under a half inch and rain will be "hit and miss".

Showers look like they will move out by early Saturday morning as drier air moves in behind the front. Breezy northerly winds will keep temperatures in the 70s Saturday with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday night will be cooler with lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday looks nice with mostly sunny skies, northeast winds shifting to the east under 15 mph and high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.