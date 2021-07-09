Drying out and heating up this weekend

We're finally drying out as the low pressure area is moving out and high pressure is building for the weekend. Rainfall totals since Monday are impressive with Rockport getting over 18 inches of rain and over 13 inches in Port Aransas and 12 inches on the southside of Corpus Christi.

As moisture gradually decreases, we'll still have isolated showers Friday night through Saturday but dry weather is expected Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to 90 Saturday with heat indices at 102-105 in the afternoon while Sunday looks hotter, reaching the low 90s with heat indices as high as 108.

Winds will come in from the south-southeast all weekend up to 18 mph. Nights will drop into the upper 70s.

There continues to be a moderate rip current risk Saturday with waves at 4-5 feet. Beachgoers are advised to use caution if entering the water and pay attention to the beach flag warning system.