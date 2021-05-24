Drying out and heating up this week

We continue to have a moist airflow from the Gulf along with weak upper level disturbances moving through South Texas. This will give us a chance of showers again Tuesday. But many areas will be missed by the rain which will be widely scattered. Temperatures will stay in the mid 80s in Corpus Christi Tuesday and reach near 90 inland with 80 at the beaches. Southeast winds will increase to 12-22 mph.

The weather pattern starts to change as we head through the week. High pressure aloft is expected to build in from the south, giving us more stable air. Temperatures will rise for the end of the week and weekend to more seasonal numbers, reaching the upper 80s to near 90.

The humidity will continue to be high as the southeasterly winds continue with breezy days and muggy nights.

The holiday weekend looks mainly dry, very warm and humid with highs reaching the low 80s at the beaches, upper 80s to 90 in Corpus Christi to the mid 90s inland.