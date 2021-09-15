Dry with seasonably hot temperatures

Northerly winds have provided us with lower humidity and nice days behind Nicholas. As winds shift to the southeast Friday and into the weekend, humidity will creep back up with isolated showers possibly by Sunday and Monday.

Thursday and Friday look mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s inland and near 90 at the coast with north winds shifting to the southeast late in the day up to 12 mph.

Thursday night will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 70s inland and upper 70s coast.

For the weekend, skies will remain mostly sunny with only a stray shower chance Saturday and isolated Sunday. High temperatures will remain in the lower 90s but nights will warm into the mid 70s. Southeast winds at 8-15 mph will continue this weekend. Afternoon heat indices will reach 100-104.

It will become more breezy Monday with southeast winds up to 20 mph and isolated showers. Temperatures will reach close to 90 early next week with nights in the mid to upper 70s.