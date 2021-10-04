Dry weather pattern this week

Drier air is moving in with light northerly winds behind a weak cold front which moved through today. Although it won't cool us down, humidity will be lower this week giving us abundant sunshine and clear, mild nights.

Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s inland Monday night with clear skies and north winds at 3-8 mph.

It will be a bright, very warm day Tuesday with highs near 90 inland to the mid to upper 80s at the coast and north winds at 6-12 mph.

The humidity will stay low through the week but will start climbing this weekend as the onshore flow increases. It looks dry through the weekend.