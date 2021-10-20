Dry the next few days but watching tropical moisture

The dry weather pattern will continue the next few days with temperatures feeling a bit more like summer. However, medium range forecast models indicate that tropical moisture, remnants of a Pacific tropical system, will move across Mexico and into south Texas early next week which will increase our rain chances. We'll keep an eye on it's track and will have updates.

For now, it is dry and we'll have a nice evening to view the full "Hunter's Moon" which will rise at 7:14 PM in the east after the sun sets at 6:55 PM in the west.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s to near 70 in Corpus Christi and mid 70s at the coast with light southeast winds. Nights will gradually warm up with lows in the 70s by the end of the work week and into the weekend.

Days will continue to be mostly sunny with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s to near 90 inland and lower 80s at the coast with southeast to east winds under 15 mph and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Humidity will remain high through the weekend as the onshore flow continues.