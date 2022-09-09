Dry and hot this weekend

This weekend will be drier than last weekend as upper-level high pressure will dominate our weather, drying out our air aloft. Except for a stray seabreeze shower, it will be mainly sunny, hot and humid with light winds over the Coastal Bend.

Lows will drop into the mid to upper 70s while daytime highs will reach the mid 90s inland and the upper 80s to near 90 at the beaches. Heat index values will top out around 99°-104° over South Texas.

Southeast to east winds will stay light in the mornings then increase to 10-15 mph in the afternoons as the sea breeze kicks in.

This pattern will stay with us through early next week. By Wednesday and Thursday, the high pressure dome will back off again and we'll start to see tropical moisture increase. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected for the last half of next week with temperatures coming down into the upper 80s to near 90.

We are at the peak of hurricane season but there aren't any tropical systems expected to affect south Texas in the next 5 days. All tropical waves are currently in the Atlantic and staying over open water.