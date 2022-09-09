Dry and hot for the weekend, tropical moisture returns next week

We had a few t-showers move through the Coastal Bend Thursday from a weak stationary front to our north and lingering tropical moisture. Moisture will gradually decrease Friday but there is still an isolated t-shower chance although most areas will stay dry.

Temperatures will be hot, reaching into the low to mid 90s through the weekend with southeast winds under 15 mph. Beaches will reach the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. Nights will drop into the low to mid 70s.

Tropical moisture will increase next week from Wednesday through Friday as the air flow moves in from the Gulf, increasing our rain chance later in the week.

There continues to be a lot of tropical activity in the Atlantic with hurricane Early and Invest 95L but there are no tropical systems expected to affect us in the next 5 days. We are approaching the peak of Hurricane Season which is September 10th.