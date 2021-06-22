Drier conditions with hot, sticky days on tap

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The stationary front that stalled just to our north, causing the storms Tuesday will move north as a warm front Wednesday and we'll be drier for the remainder of the week.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The heat and humidity will climb the next few days with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid-90s with nights near 80. Afternoon heat indices will reach 105-110 each day through Saturday.

A tropical wave is forecast to move in from the Gulf Sunday and Monday which will increase atmospheric moisture, leading to scattered showers and t-storms. Temperatures will come down a few degrees as well.

The tropics are quiet but we're still watching possible development in the Gulf for the end of June and start of July.