Watch
Weather

Actions

Drier conditions with hot, sticky days on tap

Heat indices will reach 110 again by late this week
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:42 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 18:53:00-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The stationary front that stalled just to our north, causing the storms Tuesday will move north as a warm front Wednesday and we'll be drier for the remainder of the week.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The heat and humidity will climb the next few days with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid-90s with nights near 80. Afternoon heat indices will reach 105-110 each day through Saturday.

A tropical wave is forecast to move in from the Gulf Sunday and Monday which will increase atmospheric moisture, leading to scattered showers and t-storms. Temperatures will come down a few degrees as well.

The tropics are quiet but we're still watching possible development in the Gulf for the end of June and start of July.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019