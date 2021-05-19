Drier weather through Friday, more rain this weekend

The heavy rain has moved out and we'll be quiet for the next couple days before showers and t-storms return this weekend. The Corpus Christi airport got 4.44" rain since midnight Tuesday and is up to 9.97" for the month of May which is 8 inches above normal. The ground is s

We'll get a break from the rain Thursday and Friday with only isolated t-showers possible Thursday and Friday but most areas will stay dry. Humidity will be very high the next few days with afternoon temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s.

The upper level low will wobble back over south Texas this weekend, ramping up our rain chances once again as the atmospheric moisture increases. Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms are expected both Saturday and Sunday with locally heavy rain. Temperatures will stay in the lower 80s.

The upper level low is finally expected to lift out Monday into Tuesday and we'll dry out with only isolated showers by mid-week and hot, humid conditions.