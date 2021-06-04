Decreasing rain chance through the weekend

The upper-level low which has given us our wet weather will begin to push out of the region Saturday afternoon. So we’ll start the weekend with still some isolated to scattered showers in the area. Some storms could be strong and drop hefty rainfall totals in a short amount of time, but by Sunday we’ll start to dry out.

Early next week, we’ll see one last round of rainfall from the system which will result in scattered showers and storms Monday. But for the rest of the week, we’ll see winds increase a bit and rainfall will dissipate and we’ll begin to really warm up with plenty of humidity.

Tonight: A few lingering clouds, stray to isolated showers, muggy…Low: 69…Wind: light and variable.

Saturday: More sun peeking through, but still isolated to scattered showers and storms…High: 86…Wind: SE 7-14 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, mainly dry, only a stray shower, heating up and breezy…High: 88…Wind: SSE 12-22 mph.

Monday: Scattered showers and storms return, still warm and breezy…High: 89…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.