December warmth continues

Temperatures remain warm for early December and will remain above average through early next week. Five years ago on this date we were building snowmen with the rare south Texas snow on December 7-8th leaving parts of the Coastal bend with up to 8 inches snowfall. This year, it's much different.

Overnight lows through the weekend will stay mild, only dropping into the mid to upper 60s with low clouds and areas of fog.

We'll have partly cloudy, warm days, reaching the lower 80s through Friday and into the upper 70s to near 80 for the weekend. South-southeast winds will be breezy in the afternoons, up to 20 mph.

Temperatures will decrease slightly Sunday through Tuesday, reaching the upper 70s to near 80 with partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will move through south Texas late Tuesday night, cooling high temperatures into the low to mid 60s by the middle of next week with cooler nights in the 40s and 50s. A few showers are possible with the front late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning but little rainfall is expected.