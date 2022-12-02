Damp Thursday night- warming trend starts Friday

Low clouds and fog will persist Thursday night and will produce pockets of light rain or drizzle but amounts will be light.

Clouds will start the day Friday with temperatures in the lower 60s early. Clouds will gradually decrease as surface winds shift to the south and temperatures warm into the 70s during the afternoon with light winds.

Fog will develop Friday night as southeast winds move over the cool water in the gulf.

This weekend, another cold front will drop into the Coastal Bend but may not push all the way through south Texas and stall over us before moving north as a warm front Sunday. This will give us a chance of isolated t-showers.

Temperatures will reach near 80 Saturday and upper 70s Sunday although winds will shift to the east-northeast for a brief time Saturday behind the boundary then back to the southeast Sunday morning. Fog is also possible Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Next week will stay mild with highs in the 70s and nights in the 60s with areas of fog. Another cold front is expected by late Thursday cooling temperatures by next weekend.