Daily rain chance through the weekend

It was a dry, hot day Wednesday but as tropical moisture increases from the gulf, we will have an opportunity for showers by Thursday morning.

Tropical moisture will hang over south Texas through the weekend, keeping scattered showers and t-storms in the forecast each day. At this time, the best chance of rain looks to be Friday and Saturday.

The rain will be "hit and miss" and not a washout each day. The best chance will be along the coast with fewer showers inland. Thundershowers with locally heavy rainfall will be possible but not widespread.

High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s Thursday with light northeast winds in the morning, shifting to the east in the afternoon up to 15 mph.

Temperatures from Friday through the weekend will come in near 90 for highs and in the upper 70s for lows under partly sunny skies.