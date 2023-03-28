Cooler weather through Wednesday

Cooler weather will stick around through Wednesday before we start heating up again as southeast winds increase Thursday and Friday.

A few light showers are possible Tuesday night and Wednesday but the chance is low. Most areas will be missed by rain but will stay mostly cloudy through Wednesday.

Tuesday night, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s inland to the lower 60s at the coast with northeast winds at 8-15 mph.

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week as afternoon temperatures stay in the upper 60s to near 70 for highs with east-northeast winds at 10-18 mph.

A warm front will move through Thursday morning, giving us a chance of showers before southeast winds increase and become gusty in the afternoon.

Thursday will be warmer, reaching into the lower 80s. As winds shift to the south, Friday will be warmer, into the upper 80s with 15-25 mph winds, gusting up to 35 mph.

It will stay warm through the weekend with highs in the 80s under partly sunny skies but not as windy.