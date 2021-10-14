Cooler weather moves in Friday night

The work week will end with a hot, humid day Friday before a cold front moves through bringing in much cooler air for the weekend.

Sunshine and southeast winds will bring temperatures up into the lower 90s Friday afternoon with heat indices at 100-106. Winds will stay under 15 mph during the day but will shift to the north and increase Friday night.

Isolated showers and t-storms are expected ahead of the cold front Friday afternoon into the evening but rainfall will be hit and miss with amounts less than a half inch. Rainfall is not expected to be widespread and many of the high school football games should be dry Friday evening. Winds will shift to the north and increase Friday night, dropping temperatures to near 60 by Saturday morning.

Saturday looks windy with low humidity and mild with passing clouds. Temperatures will stay in the 70s during the day. Saturday night will be chilly with lows dropping to near 50 well inland, mid to upper 50s in Corpus Christi to the lower 60s coast.

After a cool morning, Sunday afternoon will be pleasant with a few clouds moving through and high temperatures in the 70s to near 80 and not as windy. Northeast winds will stay under 15 mph.

