Cooler Tuesday but very warm weather returns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A cold front went through this afternoon and we'll briefly cool down through Tuesday before winds shift and warming begins Wednesday through Friday. The temperature roller coaster continues with our next cold front cooling us down for the weekend.

Tonight will be cooler with northerly winds at 15-20 during the evening, subsiding to 10 mph by morning as temperatures fall into the upper 40s to near 50 inland to the mid to upper 50s at the coast under mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will start off cool with mostly cloudy skies, slowly warming through the 60s in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies and north winds at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday night will still be cool with lows in the upper 50s to near 60 under partly cloudy skies.

A warming trend begins Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 and light northeast winds shifting to the southeast late in the day.

Fog will develop late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning. It will be warm and breezy Thursday afternoon, reaching the lower 80s with south-southeast winds at 10-20 mph.

Friday looks partly cloudy, windy and warm with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and southerly winds at 12-22 mph.

Isolated showers are possible late Friday night into Saturday morning as a cold front moves through. Winds will shift to the north and increase for a windy, mild day Saturday staying in the lower 70s with north winds at 15-25 mph.

We'll cool back into the upper 40s to mid 50s Saturday night giving us a cool start to Sunday with a mild afternoon, staying in the upper 60s to near 70 Sunday.