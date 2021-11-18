Cooler through Friday then warming this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The cold front which came through early Thursday left us with cooler, cloudy weather and plenty of wind. As high pressure builds, sunshine will return Friday with winds shifting to the east then to the southeast by Saturday, warming us for the weekend before the next cold front arrives Sunday night.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with lows near 50 inland and in Corpus Christi to the upper 50s coast.

We'll have more sunshine Friday but it will stay mild with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will shift to the east-southeast which will warm us starting on Saturday.

The weekend looks mostly dry with highs in the upper 70s Saturday to lower 80s Sunday and southeast winds at 8-15 mph.

The next cold front will move through Sunday night with widely scattered showers out ahead of it by late afternoon Sunday through early evening.

Next week will start off breezy and mild with highs in the lower 70s Monday, slowly climbing to the upper 70s by Wednesday.

Thanksgiving looks windy and mild with an isolated shower chance and highs in the mid to upper 70s.