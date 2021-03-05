Cooler this weekend but warming next week

Sunshine and dry northwesterly winds boosted temperatures into the 80s Friday afternoon but it won't last. Cooler air will move in Friday night and keep temperatures slightly below average for the weekend. Winds will shift to the southeast by Monday and we'll warm up next week with windy days. It's also going to stay dry much of next week.

Tonight will be clear, breezy and cooler with lows in the lower to mid 50s and north winds up to 20 mph.

This weekend will stay on the cool side with high temperatures near 70 and north to northeast winds up to 22 mph under partly sunny skies.

Monday we'll reach into the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies and a windy afternoon with southeast winds up to 25 mph.

Tuesday through Thursday, temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to 80 with windy days as southeast winds increase to 20-25 mph in the afternoons. Humidity will be higher, keeping nights in the 60s.