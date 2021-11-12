Cooler Saturday with lots of sunshine

Cooler air is arriving as surface high pressure builds over Texas tonight and Saturday. You'll need a sweater or light jacket if you are heading out the door in the evenings and early mornings but sunshine will make the afternoons pleasant this weekend.

Saturday will be the coolest day of the weekend, starting off in the upper 40s inland to lower 50s in Corpus Christi to near 60 at the coast. Afternoon high temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s with a cool northeast breeze at 15 mph in the morning, diminishing through the afternoon.

Sunday morning will start off cool with lows in the upper 40s inland to near 60 at the coast but will be a few degrees warmer during the afternoon with southerly winds at 8-15 mph. High temperatures will reach near 80.

The dry weather pattern continues next week with warm days reaching into the lower 80s and mild nights in the 60s. The next cold front arrives next Thursday, cooling us down to end the week.