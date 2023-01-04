Cooler nights but gorgeous days this week

Drier air moved in behind a weak cold front today which will lead to a couple cool nights but plenty of sunshine and pleasant days.

Lows Tuesday night will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s inland to the upper 50s at the coast with light winds and clear skies.

Wednesday looks beautiful with a cool morning but mild afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 70s inland to lower 70s coast and winds stay under 13 mph from the north.

It will be chilly Wednesday night with lows in the mid to upper 40s inland to mid 50 at the coast with clear skies.

Thursday and Friday look nice with highs in the mid to upper 70s but as winds shift to the southeast Thursday, surface moisture will increase which will lead to patchy fog Thursday night and foggy skies for Friday night.

Breezy southeast winds will keep temperatures warm into Saturday with highs near 80 and winds at 12-22 mph and gusty.

There is a chance of showers Saturday night ahead of our next cold front which will move through Sunday morning. Scattered showers are expected Sunday, with up to an inch of rain possible.

Temperatures will cool into the upper 60s to lower 70s for daytime highs Sunday and Monday with drier air moving in Monday.