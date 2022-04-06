Cooler nights and sunny, warm days through Friday

Northerly winds ushered in dry air Wednesday which caused temperatures to reach into the 90s. Corpus Christi made it to 93, just 2 degrees from tying the record high.

It will be cooler Wednesday night due to clear skies and breezy north winds. Lows will drop into the lower 50s inland to near 60 at the coast.

The north-northeast winds will continue for Thursday and it won't be as warm, staying in the mid 70s coast to mid 80s inland with plenty of sunshine. The humidity will be low and there is an extreme fire danger for Thursday as northeast winds increase to 15-20 mph.

Friday looks nice with less wind, shifting to the southeast up to 15 mph and sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. The Corpus Christi Hooks will have a pleasant evening for their home opener with a light breeze, mild temperatures and clear skies.

The weekend will be seasonal with temperatures reaching into the low to mid 80s with rising humidity. SandFest in Port Aransas will be mild with highs in the low to mid 70s but windy both Saturday and Sunday.

South-southeast winds will increase to 20-28 mph by Sunday with strong wind gusts up to 45 mph possible Sunday and again Monday.

Expect windy, humid and warm weather early next week with partly sunny skies.