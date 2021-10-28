Cooler nights and sunny, warm days

Surface high pressure continues to build over Texas and temperatures will cool a bit more as we head into Friday and Saturday with low humidity. Expect cool nights and warm days with plentiful sunshine.

We'll have a clear, breezy night Thursday with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s inland to lower 50s in Corpus Christi to the low 60s coast. It will be cooler Friday night with lows in the upper 40s inland and in Corpus Christi and near 60 at the coast.

High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s Friday and Saturday. Winds will be much lighter Saturday, shifting from the north to the southeast.

The last weekend of October looks dry and slowly rising humidity as winds shift to the southeast for Sunday. Trick-or-treaters will have a nice evening Sunday to gather up those sugary sweets with mild, dry weather in the 70s.

Early next week looks seasonal with nights in the 60s and days in the lower 80s before the next cold front arrives late Wednesday which will cool us down for late next week.