Cooler Friday with scattered thundershowers Friday night

After another warm day, temperatures are on the way down with gusty northerly winds Thursday night, dropping into the mid to upper 30s in Bee and Live Oak Counties by morning and lower 40s Corpus Christi to upper 40s coast. Northerly winds of 15-25 mph overnight will gradually subside Friday.

Friday looks cool with high temperatures only near 60 with a northeast breeze up to 18 mph. Clouds will increase with a few rain showers and thundershowers developing Friday night as moisture returns from the south. Rainfall will be spotty with amounts mostly under a quarter inch but up to a half inch is possible with thundershowers.

Winds will shift to the south Friday night and temperatures will rise to near 60 by Saturday morning. A stray shower is possible in the morning. The southerly breeze will increase Saturday afternoon, warming temperatures into the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Saturday night will be mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday looks like the warmest day of the weekend as we top out close to 80 degrees. A cold front will move through in the afternoon, shifting winds to the north. Isolated showers are possible into early evening but not much rain is expected.

Clouds will linger into Monday morning, keeping temperatures in the 40s with a chilly day, only reaching near 60 Monday with the northerly breeze. We'll warm back into the low to mid 70s by the middle of next week.