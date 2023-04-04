Cooler days with periods of rain

A change in the weather pattern will bring unsettled, cooler weather to south Texas from Wednesday through early Saturday.

Winds will stay out of the south Tuesday night, keeping temperatures in the 70s for lows. A cold front is forecast to move through by early afternoon Wednesday, triggering scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms from mid-morning through the afternoon. An isolated strong to severe storm with large hail or strong wind gusts is possible Wednesday. Rainfall amounts look low with the front, mainly under a quarter of an inch.

Northeast winds will usher in cooler air late Wednesday with drier air behind the front by late afternoon. As the front stalls and moves back toward the coast, atmospheric moisture will increase Wednesday night into Thursday with rain showers becoming more numerous. Temperatures will be cooler, staying in the upper 60s and 70s Thursday and Friday due to clouds and periods of rain.

Upper level waves moving through south Texas along with a trough of low pressure at the surface and higher water vapor in the atmosphere will keep rain chances going through Friday with the potential of heavy rain at times. Overall rain totals are expected to come in at 1-2" inland and up to 3 inches along the coast from Corpus Christi northward. Pockets of 5 inches of rain and isolated flooding will be possible.

Showers will decrease Friday night through Saturday morning and we'll be drier for the weekend with temperatures reaching the upper 70s Saturday under mostly cloudy skies. The clouds will break up during the afternoon on Easter with temperatures climbing to near 80.