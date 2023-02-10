Cooler and windy Friday

Another cold front will swing through late tonight, sending cooler air into south Texas for Friday and Saturday but no rain is expected with the front.

We will have a cool, windy and dry day Friday with high temperatures staying in the lower 60s and northerly winds at 20-28 mph, gusting up to 35 mph.

Low afternoon relative humidity and gusty winds will give our western counties in Brush Country an elevated fire risk. Outdoor burning should be avoided Friday.

Friday night will be cold with lows in the low to mid 30s inland to low 40s coast. Freezing temperatures will be possible in Bee, Live Oak, northern Jim Wells and northern Duval counties Friday night.

Saturday looks bright but still on the cool side with high temperatures in the lower 60 and lighter winds shifting to the southeast later in the day. South-southeast winds will bring temperatures up starting Sunday, reaching near 70 and into the low to mid 70s early next week.

After a windy, mild day, and a few showers will be possible Monday night ahead of a weak cold front which will move through early Tuesday morning, clearing out our skies as westerly winds increase, with dry air Tuesday afternoon. This will lead to an elevated fire danger inland and keep temperature above average.