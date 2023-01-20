Cooler and breezy Friday

Our stretch of warm weather will come to an end Friday as clouds move in and northeast winds increase.

Clouds will increase Thursday night with lows in the lower 50s inland to lower 60s at the coast.

Friday will be cooler with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies and breezy northeast winds and a spot shower chance. Northeast winds will increase to 15-20 mph inland and 18-25 mph at the coast in the afternoon.

An area of low pressure moving across south Texas Friday night into early Saturday will bring a few showers to the Coastal Bend Friday night which will become widely scattered Saturday, mainly early in the day. Not much rainfall is expected though, with under a quarter inch of rain.

The clouds and north breeze Saturday will keep our temperatures cool, reaching the lower 60s in the afternoon. Sunday looks like the nicer day of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 70.

Next week will start off mild and dry for Monday but moisture will increase ahead of the next cold front which is expected to move through early Tuesday. Showers are possible Monday night into Tuesday morning with the front then it will be cooler and partly cloudy.

High temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s Tuesday and drop to near 40 Tuesday night.