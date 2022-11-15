Cool weather all week

The cool weather pattern continues with a cold front Monday evening and yet another one Friday evening. Also, minor coastal flooding is possible Monday night and a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until 6 AM Tuesday.

Northerly winds will increase Monday night behind the front which will make temperatures feel cooler. Lows will drop into the low to mid 40s inland to the upper 40s to 50 at the coast by Tuesday morning. The wind will produce wind chill readings in the mid to upper 30s inland and mid 40s at the coast by morning.

Tuesday will stay cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s under partly cloudy skies and chilly north winds of 12-20 mph.

Surface winds will stay out of the north-northeast the rest of the week, keeping us in a cooler air flow. Upper level winds will come in from the west-southwest, sending upper level disturbances through south Texas. This pattern will keep low clouds around with mostly cloudy skies from Wednesday through the weekend. Days will stay in the upper 50s to low 60s with nights in the 40s.

Another cold front will move through Friday evening, sending another surge of chilly air in for the weekend. Light showers are possible from Friday evening through Saturday as an upper level disturbance moves across south Texas.

After cool weekend weather, temperatures will slowly warm early next week as our winds shift to the southeast. It looks like another weaker cold front will move through by early morning Thanksgiving, keeping temperatures mild for the holiday.