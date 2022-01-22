Cool, mostly cloudy weekend

It's feeling just like winter in south Texas as the chilly air remains in place. After another cold night with sub-freezing temperatures inland, we'll be in for a mainly dry but cool weekend with slightly warmer temperatures but still a lot of clouds.

Tonight's temperatures will dip to near 30 inland to the mid 30s in Corpus Christi and near 40 at the coast as clouds clear and northerly winds diminish to under 10 mph.

There won't be a lot of sunshine this weekend and it will stay cool with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and chilly north-northeast breeze up to 15 mph Saturday and under 12 mph winds Sunday. Nights will drop into the upper 30s inland to upper 40s at the coast.

There is a chance of a few light showers overnight Sunday as an upper level wave approaches. Rain is likely for the first half of the day Monday as an upper level wave moves through. Showers will decrease by evening. It will stay cool Monday with high temperatures near 60 inland and mid 60s coast.

Rainfall amounts of a quarter to half inch look likely Monday with higher amounts possible at the coast.

We'll finally see some sunshine Tuesday and temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s but it won't last long.

Another cold front is forecast to swing through by early Wednesday, cooling us back into the upper 50s. Another upper level wave will bring rain back into the area for late Thursday of next week.