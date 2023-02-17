Cool Friday then warming this weekend

The cold northerly winds will continue at 15-25 mph Thursday night as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s inland and lower 40s at the coast under mostly cloudy skies. The wind will produce wind chills in the mid 20s inland to the lower 30s at the coast through early Friday morning.

The chilly wind will gradually diminish in the afternoon and the clouds will break up but it will stay cool Friday with high temperatures in the 50s.

Friday night will be cold with low temperatures falling into the mid 30s inland to lower 40s coast under mostly clear skies.

The weekend will get off to a cool start with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s Saturday with partly cloudy skies and winds shifting to the east up to 12 mph.

South-southeast winds up to 15 mph will bring temperatures up into the low to mid 70s Sunday and upper 70s to near 80 Monday.

Next week looks dry with above average temperatures as high temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s and windy days Tuesday and Wednesday.