Cool, cloudy start to the weekend

Low pressure moving along the south Texas coast through Saturday morning will keep the clouds around and give us a chance of a few showers Friday night and early Saturday. Drier air will move in behind the low pressure area Saturday night and skies will clear, leaving us with a brighter and warmer day Sunday.

Isolated showers are possible Saturday morning and the clouds and north breeze up to 18 mph will keep our temperatures cool, reaching the low to mid 60s in the afternoon.

With clearing skies, temperatures will be cooler Saturday night, falling into the mid to upper 40s inland and lower 50s at the coast.

Sunday looks like the nicer day of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 70. North winds will gradually diminish but will be as high as 18 mph early in the day.

Next week will start off windy, mild and dry for Monday with southeast winds at 15-25 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times. High temperatures will reach into the low to mid 70s Monday.

Moisture will increase ahead of the next cold front which is expected to move through early Tuesday. Showers are possible Monday night into Tuesday morning but rainfall amounts look low, under a half inch.

Strong northwest winds behind the cold front will increase Tuesday and humidity will fall, giving us an elevated fire risk in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s Tuesday due to the dry air and afternoon sunshine.

Cooler air will move in Tuesday night and low temperatures will fall to the lower 40s by Wednesday morning.