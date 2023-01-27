Cool again Friday then warming this weekend

The work week will end with cloudy, cool weather as high temperatures stay in the low to mid 60s and an east-northeast wind up to 15 mph.

With partial sunshine, Saturday's high temperatures will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s but the afternoon looks windy with south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph.

Sunday looks warmer with a few showers early in the day ahead of a cold front which will move through during the afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 70s before slightly cooler air arrives for Monday, dropping high temperatures into the 60s.

Early next week we'll continue to have a lot of clouds around and isolated showers as upper level disturbances move through south Texas from the west. A stronger wave of low pressure will move through Wednesday with a better chance of showers and much cooler air for the last half of the week.

Rain totals are not very high for the next 7 days. With any showers we get, totals are expected to stay under a half inch.