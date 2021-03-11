Continued warm and windy through Saturday

We haven't had a decent rain in two months and the drought continues to worsen. Combined lake levels today were at 37.6% and our Stage 1 Water Restrictions continue in Corpus Christi. The windy weather and dry vegetation is also causing a higher fire danger. There are some showers in the forecast for early Sunday but rainfall amounts won't be enough to alleviate our drought.

Tonight looks mostly cloudy with patchy fog and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s and southeast winds at 10-20 mph.

Friday and Saturday we'll have partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s inland to the lower 80s in Corpus Christi and low 70s at the beaches with windy afternoons. Southeast winds of 15-25 mph will gust up to 35 mph at times.

A cold front will move in early Sunday morning, shifting our winds to the northeast. Scattered showers are likely for the first half of the day Sunday before the drier air moves in but not much rain is expected. Most areas will see under a tenth inch of rain with a few spots up to a quarter inch. It won't be as windy or as warm Sunday, with highs staying in the lower to mid 70s.

Early next week we'll warm back up into the lower 80s by Wednesday before another cold front cools us down later in the week. Only isolated showers are expected with the mid-week front.

