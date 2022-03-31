Continued warm and dry with rising humidity

Temperatures soared into the 80s and 90s Wednesday as dry northwesterly winds increased behind the cold front which went through in the morning. As winds shift back to the east, temperatures will come back down but will still stay above average.

Tonight will be clear and cooler with lows in the low to mid 50s inland to low 60s coast and northeast winds at 8-15 mph.

Winds will shift to the east Thursday up to 18 mph and humidity won't be as low. We'll still be under a high fire danger Thursday as our drought continues and humidity drops in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach near 90 inland to the mid 80s around Corpus Christi and mid 70s at the beaches with sunny skies.

Friday looks windy with east-southeast winds at 15-25 mph, keeping temperatures in the 80s inland to low to mid 70s coast.

The weekend looks warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s inland to low to mid 70s coast. East winds will stay under 18 mph Saturday but will reach 25 mph Sunday with windy weather for the start of next week.

An upper level wave is forecast to move across south Texas Tuesday, giving us a chance of showers followed by warm, humid weather for the rest of the week.