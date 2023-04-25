Continued mild with slight rain chances

Another upper level disturbance moving across south Texas will give us chance of showers Monday night and Tuesday but showers will be isolated.

Temperatures will only reach the upper 70s to low 80s Tuesday under partly sunny skies and southeast winds at 8-15 mph with an isolated thundershower chance.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s Tuesday night.

Wednesday looks partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A cold front is forecast to move through late Wednesday night with a few showers possible through early Thursday behind the front. Heaviest rain is expected to move south of our area but for us, up to a half inch of rain is possible.

Thursday will be mild with high temperatures staying in the 70s with north-northeast winds and widely scattered showers.

Friday looks mostly sunny and warmer before the next cold front arrives overnight, cooling temperatures into the 70s for Saturday. The weekend looks dry with slightly warmer weather Sunday.