Continued hot but not quite as humid

We are still 41 days away from the official start of summer and the summer-like heat continues with above average temperatures expected through late May with no rain in sight.

The humidity will drop slightly the next few days which will allow our nights to cool down a bit more, into the mid to upper 60s inland and lower 70s coast. But overall, it will still feel humid as temperatures climb into the 80s and 90s during the afternoons.

Days will be breezy to windy as southeast winds increase to 15-20 mph each day. Winds will increase early next week to 20-25 mph.

Skies may be a bit hazy again Thursday from moderate amounts of patchy smoke from agricultural burns in Mexico which is being carried north with southerly winds aloft. The air quality is expected to be in the moderate category which means the air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

If you are heading to the beach to cool down Thursday, use caution if getting into the water. There is a high rip current risk. Surf is expected to reach 3-4 feet with southeast winds at 15-20 mph.

We'll have a full moon Sunday which will rise at 8 PM and a total lunar eclipse. The partial lunar eclipse will start at 9:27 PM with the full eclipse starting at 10:29 PM and mid-eclipse at 11:11 when the entire moon will appear blood red. The full eclipse ends at 11:53.

