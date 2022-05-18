Continued hot and windy with higher humidity late-week

We are at 12 consecutive days of 90 degrees or higher in Corpus Christi and it looks like we'll make it to 16 days before a possible break on Sunday.

A trough of low pressure aloft will swing across the central states and sends a weak cold front into south Texas Sunday. The front is forecast to stall to our south and move north as a warm front Monday. This will give us the possibility of a few showers from Saturday night through Monday but rain would be fairly isolated.

We'll have windy days through Saturday with south-southeast winds of 20-25 during the afternoons. Gusts will be as high as 40 mph Thursday and Friday.

This will bring dew points up into the mid 70s and it will be very humid from Thursday through Saturday. Heat indices (feels like temperatures) will reach as high as 112 degrees as temperatures reach into the low to mid 90s.

Nights will be muggy with lows in the mid to upper 70s with breezy southeast winds at 10-20 mph.

A weak cold front is expected to move into South Texas Sunday and stall near us. This will give us an opportunity for rain from Saturday night through Monday with the best chance early Sunday. At this time it doesn't look like we would see much rain with only widely scattered showers. Rainfall amounts are projected to come in at a tenth to half inch total. We'll keep watching and will have updates.