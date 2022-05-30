Continued hot and mainly dry

The weather pattern won't change much this week with the exception of increasing atmospheric moisture Tuesday through Thursday which could lead to stray showers along the coast in the morning then inland in the afternoon with the sea breeze.

Tuesday will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the mid 90s inland to lower 90s around Corpus Christi and mid 80s beaches. Heat indices will reach 100-106 during the afternoon as south-southeast winds increase to 20-25 mph.

A stray morning coastal shower is possible Tuesday but there is a better chance Wednesday, as streamer showers move in from the Gulf early then possible develop into an isolated t-shower inland in the afternoon.

Nights will stay muggy with lows in the mid to upper 70s this week while days will be hot with high temperatures in the mid 90s inland to mid 80s beaches. Temperatures will go up a couple degrees by the weekend.

The official start of the Atlantic hurricane season is Wednesday, June 1st and the National Hurricane Center expects a large and complex area of low pressure to develop near the Yucatan Peninsula and the northwestern Caribbean Sea in a few days, partially related to the remnants of Hurricane Agatha from the eastern Pacific. This system is forecast to move slowly eastward or northeastward and gradual development is possible by the latter part of this week.

South Texas will not be affected by this but portions of southern Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula, Guatemala, and Belize will see locally heavy rainfall through the week.

