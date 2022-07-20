As our drought continues, the heat and humidity will be high as we move through the second half of July. High pressure aloft remains in control of our weather and except for a stray shower chance this weekend and early next week, no decent rain is in the forecast.

Afternoon temperatures will reach 100-103 inland to the mid to upper 90s in Corpus Christi and near 90 at the beaches with abundant sunshine for the end of the week and weekend. Daytime winds will increase to 18-22 mph from the south-southeast.

Heat indices will reach 105-110 each day with heat advisories likely for a large part of the Coastal Bend again on Thursday.

Another layer of Saharan dust is forecast to move in Thursday and Friday but won't be as thick as the layer that moved through this past weekend.

The tropics remain quiet with no development expected in the next 5 days.