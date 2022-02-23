Colder air moving in starting Wednesday

It turned out to be a hot day inland Tuesday as temperatures soared into the 90s as drier air moved in from the west. Corpus Christi reached 91, breaking the old record of 89 in 1980.

Now it's back to winter as a cold front is getting ready to move into south Texas Wednesday. Temperatures will start off mild in the morning with coastal fog but winds will shift to the northeast and we'll cool through the afternoon, falling into the 50s. East-northeast winds will increase to 12-20 mph.

The cold front is forecast to stall over south Texas and wait for a push of colder air to move in Thursday with northerly winds. As the shallow cold air moves in at the surface, winds just a couple thousand feet above the surface will stay out of the south-southwest, sending a layer of warmer air over the cold air at the surface. This will cause drizzle and pockets of light rain to develop from Wednesday afternoon through Saturday, on and off. It will be a pesky rain, not adding up to much. Under three tenths is expected for the entire period.

Clouds will be stubborn through Saturday with temperatures staying chilly with northeast winds at 12-25 mph. Highs will only reach into the upper 50s Thursday and stay near 50 Friday and in the 50s Saturday. Clouds will break up a bit Sunday but it will still be cool as we only reach near 60 degrees with a cool northeast winds.

Nights will drop into the upper 30s and 40s. Thanks to the clouds, temperatures are not expected to freeze.

Next week we'll slowly warm up reaching the lower 70s by mid-week.