Colder air moving in Friday afternoon

Get ready for more changes in our weather Friday as another strong cold front moves through. Isolated showers, strong northerly winds, falling temperatures and a freeze in our northern counties are all expected through early Saturday.

Tonight will be cloudy with areas of fog and a stray shower chance. Lows will stay in the mid 50s inland to lower 60s coast with east-southeast winds at 6-12 mph.

Isolated showers will develop from Friday morning through mid-afternoon. Rainfall amounts will be low, mainly a tenth of an inch or less.

The cold front will move through around noon Friday in our northern counties and through all of the Coastal Bend by mid-afternoon. Northerly winds will increase to 20-30 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph with strongest gusts at the coast. Temperatures will fall through the day from the 60s in the morning to 50s in the afternoon and 30s Friday night.

Friday night looks windy and cold with lows in the low to mid 30s inland to near 40 at the coast. Cold northerly winds at 20-30 mph will produce wind chill readings in the upper 20s. There is a Freeze Watch for our northern counties until 8 AM Saturday. Bee, Live Oak and Refugio counties are included as lows will drop to near 30 degrees.

Although we'll see sunshine Saturday, it won't warm up much, staying in the 50s with decreasing north-northeast winds.

We'll start warming up again starting Sunday as we reach into the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. It will be windy with southeast winds at 15-25 mph.

Spring Break week looks mild with temperatures near normal, reaching into the mid to upper 70s inland to upper 60s to lower 70s at the coast.