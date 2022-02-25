Cold weather continues with spotty light rain

The arctic air is here for a few days with overcast skies and spotty light rain and drizzle through early Sunday. Not much rain is expected but it will be damp at times.

Another surge of cold air will move in Thursday night with northerly winds. This will cause drizzle and pockets of light rain to develop overnight through early Friday. Low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s inland to lower 40s coast with northerly winds increasing at 10-20 mph making for a breezy and cold start to the day Friday.

Pockets of morning light rain and drizzle Friday will decrease through the afternoon but it will remain cloudy and cold with temperatures only in the low to mid 40s and north winds at 12-20 mph.

Clouds will be stubborn through Saturday with temperatures staying chilly, only reaching near 50 Saturday with a chance of light rain mainly early in the day. Sunday will still be chilly with morning drizzle possible then cloudy with highs in the lower 50s and north winds at 10-18 mph.

Next week we'll slowly warm up reaching the upper 60s to lower 70 by mid-week with a chance of showers Wednesday.