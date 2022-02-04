Cold weather continues for South Texas

The Arctic air has arrived and will stick around through Saturday. All of the Coastal Bend will see freezing temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning and again early Saturday. Light wintry precipitation is possible through early Friday morning but the chance is light and amounts will be low. We are under several winter weather alerts.

Winter Weather Advisory until 9 AM Friday

Thursday evening, spotty light rain, freezing rain and sleet are possible, mainly closer to the coast. Temperatures will drop to the freezing mark by late evening but could be colder over bridges and overpasses. Any light rain that falls could freeze and cause slick spots.

The chance of the wintry mix is lower overnight but there could still be areas that see freezing drizzle or light sleet so caution should be used on roadways.

Freeze Warning until Noon Friday

Temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 20s by Friday morning and will stay at or below freezing until close to noon Friday. This includes all of the Coastal Bend. We need to protect our plants or bring them inside, give pets a warm shelter, protect exposed outdoor pipes and uninsulated indoor pipes and dress warmly if heading outdoors.

Wind Chill Warning until Noon Friday

The combination of cold temperatures and the northerly winds will produce wind chills as low as 15 degrees through Friday morning. Being outdoors in these temperatures for extended periods of time could lead to frostbite or hypothermia. It's best to cover all of your body and dress in layers to protect yourself.

Freeze Watch Friday evening to Saturday morning

Skies will clear Friday night which will allow temperatures to drop as low as 24 degrees and freezing temperatures are expected for all of the Coastal Bend.

Temperatures will gradually warm this weekend but it will still be chilly. Saturday looks mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Inland areas will drop to the freezing mark Saturday night but the coast will stay above freezing.

Clouds will increase Sunday with high temperatures in the 50s and light northeast winds. Showers are possible late Sunday night through Monday morning as an upper level wave passes through.

Temperatures will still be slightly cooler than normal next week with days climbing into the lower 60s.