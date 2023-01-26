Cold nights then warming this weekend

The dry air will be here through Thursday with plenty of sunshine but still cool during the day and cold at night. Clouds will increase Friday as winds shift to the east-southeast and moisture increases.

Wednesday night will be cold with lows in the low to mid 30s in our inland counties to upper 30s in Corpus Christi and mid 40s on the island. Skies will be clear with light winds.

Although we'll have plenty of sunshine, Thursday will be cool with high temperatures in the lower 60s and east-northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Thursday night will be chilly again with lows in the upper 30s inland to mid 40s coast.

Clouds will increase Friday and high temperatures will stay in the mid 60s but will start warming into the weekend.

With partial sunshine, Saturday's high temperatures will reach the lower 70s but the afternoon looks windy with southeast winds at 15-25 mph.

Sunday looks warmer with a few showers early in the day ahead of a cold front which will move through during the afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 70s before slightly cooler air arrives for Monday.

