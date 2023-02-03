Cold nights but slowly warming days

Skies are finally clearing and with sunshine the next few days, daytime temperatures will slowly warm up through the weekend, although nights will still be chilly.

Clear skies will lead to cold nights for Thursday and Friday with lows falling to near freezing in Bee and Live Oak counties and in the mid 30s for Corpus Christi to near 40 on the islands.

Although we will have sunshine Friday, it will still be cool with a north wind at 8-15 mph, keeping high temperatures in the upper 50s.

We'll have warmer days this weekend with high temperatures in the upper 60s Saturday and mid 70s Sunday as winds shift to the east Saturday the southeast Sunday up to 15 mph.

Next week will start with windy, mild weather and temperatures reaching the mid 70s through Tuesday before the next cold front moves in late Tuesday. This will cool us back into the upper 60s for Wednesday and Thursday. Another surge of colder air looks like it will arrive for the weekend of the 11th and 12th cooling temperatures further.